Cooking more meals at home might mean that your go-to frying pans have been taking more of a beating lately. If yours are looking warped or losing their luster, now’s the time to consider some replacements. Luckily, one of our top-rated nonstick frying pan picks, the GreenPan Levels Stackable Ceramic Nonstick Frypan Set, is on sale at Amazon for an all-time low price of $59.95, down from $79.99.

GreenPan Levels Stackable Ceramic Nonstick Frypan Set, 10” and 12” ($59.95, originally $79.99; amazon.com)

This simple, durable set comes with a 10-inch pan and a 12-inch pan that are ready to tackle any culinary task you throw their way: pancakes and eggs at breakfast, grilled cheese for lunch, stir fry at dinner and so much more.

In June, we put the 10-inch version of this pan through a four-course cook test, where it emerged victorious as our best eco-friendly nonstick pan of 2020. With a ceramic nonstick coating, this pan is free of chemicals that can leak into your food or release fumes into the air, as can happen with some copper and Teflon alternatives. GreenPan also claims on its website that 60% less CO2 is emitted during its Thermolon coating process, compared with the traditional coating process. Not to mention, the scratch-resistant GreenPan won points for being comfortable to use, lightweight and easy to clean.

These pans make a great addition to any kitchen collection and use less cabinet space thanks to their stackable design. So while there are plenty of pans to peruse out there, this GreenPan set lets you be a little kinder to the planet — and a lot kinder to yourself. Don’t miss your chance to snag it at its best value yet.

