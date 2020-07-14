While bidets aren’t exactly common in the US, toilet paper shortages at many retailers in the early days of the Covid-19 pandemic prompted sales of bidets and related accessories to take off off, with Brondell — a company that sells bidet attachments, handheld sprayers, and bidet seats — telling the Los Angeles Times it experienced a 300% increase in sales in mid-March.
Even if you missed the first act of the bidet’s surge in popularity, it’s not too late to get in on that refreshing feeling: Bio Bidet’s bidet seats, which you can easily install yourself, are nearly 50% off, starting at just $69.99, as part of Woot!’s one-day deals. After originally launching on Kickstarter with more than 1,000% funding, Bio Bidet has grown to become a leading name in the bidet space, and on Tuesday, four seats are on sale. Read more about them — and shop the deals — below.
Bio Bidet Slim Zero Non-Electric Bidet Seat with Battery-Powered Nightlight ($69.99, originally $129; woot.com)
Made for elongated toilet seat shapes, this bidet seat doesn’t need electricity and comes with all the standard plumbing size accessories you need to install it. It also has a handy two-stage battery-powered night light, handy if nature calls in the middle of the night.
Bio Bidet Slim TWO Bidet Smart Toilet Seat with Night Light and Stainless Nozzle ($199.99, originally $299.99; woot.com)
The next level up from the Bio Bidet Slim Zero, this remote-controlled bidet seat has a nozzle designed for three different wash styles (posterior, feminine, and turbo), plus a heated seat, water temperature control, massage cleaning and a night light. It’s available in models for round and elongated seats.
Bio Bidet Prestige BB-800 White Bidet Toilet Seat ($239.99, originally $449; woot.com)
Things get a little fancier for an extra $40: This bidet seat takes the features from the Slim Two’s remote control and places them on a side panel — and adds a few more perks, too. (Bubble infusion, anyone?)
Bio Bidet BLISS BB-1700 Elongated White Bidet Toilet Seat ($329.99, originally $649; woot.com)
This luxury-class bidet seat has the features of previous models — three-in-one nozzle for various washes, heated seat, bubble infusion — plus a few more that help justify the splurge. Think: a sitz bath feature, adjustable warm air dry and a vortex water stream.
Note: The prices above reflect the retailer’s listed price at the time of publication.