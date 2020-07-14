While bidets aren’t exactly common in the US, toilet paper shortages at many retailers in the early days of the Covid-19 pandemic prompted sales of bidets and related accessories to take off off, with Brondell — a company that sells bidet attachments, handheld sprayers, and bidet seats — telling the Los Angeles Times it experienced a 300% increase in sales in mid-March.

Even if you missed the first act of the bidet’s surge in popularity, it’s not too late to get in on that refreshing feeling: Bio Bidet’s bidet seats, which you can easily install yourself, are nearly 50% off, starting at just $69.99, as part of Woot!’s one-day deals. After originally launching on Kickstarter with more than 1,000% funding, Bio Bidet has grown to become a leading name in the bidet space, and on Tuesday, four seats are on sale. Read more about them — and shop the deals — below.

Bio Bidet Slim Zero Non-Electric Bidet Seat with Battery-Powered Nightlight ($69.99, originally $129; woot.com)

Bio Bidet Slim Zero Non-Electric Bidet Seat with Battery-Powered Nightlight

Made for elongated toilet seat shapes, this bidet seat doesn’t need electricity and comes with all the standard plumbing size accessories you need to install it. It also has a handy two-stage battery-powered night light, handy if nature calls in the middle of the night.

Bio Bidet Slim TWO Bidet Smart Toilet Seat with Night Light and Stainless Nozzle ($199.99, originally $299.99; woot.com)

Bio Bidet Slim TWO Bidet Smart Toilet Seat with Night Light and Stainless Nozzle

The next level up from the Bio Bidet Slim Zero, this remote-controlled bidet seat has a nozzle designed for three different wash styles (posterior, feminine, and turbo), plus a heated seat, water temperature control, massage cleaning and a night light. It’s available in models for round and elongated seats.

Bio Bidet Prestige BB-800 White Bidet Toilet Seat ($239.99, originally $449; woot.com)

Bio Bidet Prestige BB-800 White Bidet Toilet Seat

Things get a little fancier for an extra $40: This bidet seat takes the features from the Slim Two’s remote control and places them on a side panel — and adds a few more perks, too. (Bubble infusion, anyone?)

Bio Bidet BLISS BB-1700 Elongated White Bidet Toilet Seat ($329.99, originally $649; woot.com)

Bio Bidet BLISS BB-1700 Elongated White Bidet Toilet Seat

This luxury-class bidet seat has the features of previous models — three-in-one nozzle for various washes, heated seat, bubble infusion — plus a few more that help justify the splurge. Think: a sitz bath feature, adjustable warm air dry and a vortex water stream.

Note: The prices above reflect the retailer’s listed price at the time of publication.