The world runs on remittances. Covid-19 could end that for many

Mexico City (CNN) For the past ten years, Mirian López Aceves, 30, received money from her mother, who lives in the United States. But as the pandemic crept its way into the Western Hemisphere earlier this year, the monthly financial provisions that she depends on all but vanished.

The funds don't only support López Aceves, a graphic designer in Mexico's southern Chiapas state -- they also go to support her five-year-old daughter and her grandmother. Never before have they found themselves without the extra help of remittances, like millions of other Mexican families.

When the money dried up, it came at the worst possible time -- López Aceves' clients were also dwindling amid the pandemic and economic shutdown. "I don't have a lot of work right now," López Aceves told CNN in a phone interview. "The truth is, the salary I make is not enough."

The money her mother sent had helped with food, savings, and paying for her daughter's education. With it, they "live okay," she said. But in the wake of the coronavirus, her mom can no longer afford to send money home.

Mexico depends on remittances

