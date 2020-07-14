American woman caught in a romance scam freed after being held by lover for more than a year

Lagos, Nigeria (CNN) A man has been arrested for allegedly luring an American woman to Nigeria and defrauding her of $48,000, police told CNN on Tuesday.

The 64-year-old woman, who hasn't been named, said she met Chukwuebuka Kasi Obiaku, 34, on Facebook, police spokesman Frank Mba said. He invited her to Nigeria under the "pretext of love and marriage."

The woman, a retired government worker, arrived in Nigeria from Washington, DC, in February 2019, and they married three months later.

However, the relationship deteriorated soon after the wedding, and Obiaku kept her captive in a Lagos hotel for more than a year, Mba told CNN.

Obiaku used the woman's identity to extort her associates and swindle international companies.

