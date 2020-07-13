One of the biggest baseball card collections of all time goes up for auction

(CNN) Jimmy Micioni, a New Jersey man affectionately known as Uncle Jimmy to everyone who knew him, died in March at the age of 97.

However, little did anyone else know that stashed in his attic was a meticulously collected and cataloged sports card collection valued at more than $1 million.

While Micioni's nieces and nephews have gotten glimpses of his collection over the years through birthday gifts and visits to his home, they did not see or truly understand the size of his treasure trove of sports cards until after his death. Micioni's family was tasked with cleaning out his home in Boonton, in northern New Jersey, and that's when they discovered his vast collection.

"It was almost like a museum," Jeanne Griffith, Micioni's niece, told CNN affiliate WGAL . "It was amazing to see. There was baseball cards and memorabilia and pennants all over the entire basement walls and everything."

Among the treasures are autographed cards from baseball legends such as Babe Ruth, Lou Gehrig and Jimmie Foxx. Micioni mailed the cards to players for them to autograph, and he even saved the envelopes, according to WGAL.

