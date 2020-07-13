The search for a potential mass grave from the 1921 Tulsa race massacre has begun

(CNN) The search for possible mass graves from the Tulsa race massacre began Monday, nearly a century after hundreds of Black people were brutally killed by White rioters who burned and looted their community.

The test excavation conducted Monday is part of a study to determine whether there are human remains in the area, and, if so, what state they are in. It was put on hold in March because of the coronavirus pandemic.

"Our work continues to find the graves of our fellow Tulsans who went missing during the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre. Today, we begin a test excavation in Oaklawn Cemetery to determine what is causing an underground anomaly found by geophysical scanning conducted earlier this year," Tulsa Mayor G.T. Bynum said on Facebook

"Because the scan is consistent with a mass grave, a team of some of the foremost researchers in the nation have assembled in Tulsa to assess both the presence and the condition of any human remains at the site in question."

During the excavation, the Oaklawn Cemetery -- where a survey found unmarked graves, as well as large, seemingly human-dug areas that are likely mass graves -- is closed to the public. The excavation is expected to take three to six days.