A New Hampshire radio station cuts ties with conservative host after she filmed herself yelling at landscapers for speaking Spanish

(CNN) A New Hampshire radio station cut ties with a conservative host after she filmed herself verbally attacking landscapers who were speaking Spanish.

Dianna Ploss, who hosted the Dianna Ploss Show on WSMN 1590, livestreamed a video of herself on Facebook as she confronted a group of workers and asked if any were undocumented immigrants.

"It's America. You should be speaking English," she says in the video while recording the workers on the job. "Is anybody here illegal? Are these guys illegal?"

Later in the video when a man who witnessed her rant questioned why she was "harassing" the workers, Ploss turns to the camera, and says, "He's a Black man and he's going to protect the brown man from this White woman whose practicing White privilege because she happened to walk by and heard this guy talking to all of these guys doing this work in Spanish."

The video has since been removed, but clips of it have resurfaced elsewhere on the internet.