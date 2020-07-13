1-year-old killed, 3 injured in shooting near New York City playground

(CNN) A 1-year-old boy was killed and three men were injured in a shooting outside a New York City park on Sunday evening, police and law enforcement sources told CNN on Monday.

The New York Police Department identified the 1-year-old shooting victim as Davell Gardner.

"To wake up this morning and learn that a 1-year-old child was killed on the streets of our city by gunfire is just so painful, it's not acceptable," said Mayor Bill de Blasio in a news conference on Monday.

The three men and Gardner were on the sidewalk in front of Brooklyn's Raymond Bush Playground when a dark colored SUV, unknown make or plate, drove up and stopped. Several males exited the vehicle and started shooting at the victims, according to a law enforcement source.

There are no arrests at this time and the investigation is ongoing, NYPD Detective Denise Moroney told CNN.

