Mormon leaders ask church members to wear face masks in public to defend against coronavirus

(CNN) Mormon church leaders are imploring followers to wear masks in public to defend against the coronavirus as temples reopen and church activities resume.

The Utah Area Presidency of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints , which consists of local leaders who preside over the church's activities in the region, asked church members in an email to wear face coverings in public "for the blessing and benefit of all."

"We are in the midst of a global pandemic unlike any the world has experienced in more than a century," the email reads. "Latter-day Saints are not immune."

Elders Craig Christensen, Randy Funk and Walter González, who comprise the Utah Area Presidency, applauded the members who returned to church services wearing masks.