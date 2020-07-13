Black Lives Matter street mural vandalized outside Trump Tower

(CNN) The Black Lives Matter street mural outside Trump Tower was vandalized with red paint, police confirmed to CNN on Monday.

An unnamed suspect walked up to the mural, dumped red paint over the letter V in "Lives," and ran away as passing traffic further splattered the paint across the sign, New York Police Department officials said.

President Donald Trump previously called the words "Black Lives Matter" a " symbol of hate ," and criticized New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio for "denigrating" the area.

NYC is cutting Police $'s by ONE BILLION DOLLARS, and yet the @NYCMayor is going to paint a big, expensive, yellow Black Lives Matter sign on Fifth Avenue, denigrating this luxury Avenue. This will further antagonize New York's Finest, who LOVE New York & vividly remember the.... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 1, 2020

In response, de Blasio said, "President Trump said we would be denigrating the luxury of Fifth Avenue. Let me tell you: we're not denigrating anything, we are liberating Fifth Avenue, we are uplifting Fifth Avenue."

After the project was completed, the mayor shared a video of the new mural, writing: "5th Avenue has never looked better."

5th Avenue has never looked better.#BlackLivesMatterpic.twitter.com/psRwFXl7gF — Mayor Bill de Blasio (@NYCMayor) July 10, 2020

