A California city could be one of the first to remove police from traffic stops

(CNN) Berkeley, California, may become one of the first cities in the US to remove police from traffic stops. It's an effort to reduce racial profiling in policing, city officials say.

Members of Berkeley City Council will vote on the proposal this week. Titled "BerkDOT: Reimaging Transportation for a Racially Just Future," the proposal would see the city create a Department of Transportation responsible for enforcing traffic laws instead of leaving that up to police.

The policy recommendation was crafted after the deaths of George Floyd, Ahmaud Arbery and Breonna Taylor, three Black Americans whose killings inspired thousands of protesters to demonstrate against racism and police brutality.

Tuesday's council meeting won't be the first time officials have toyed with the idea of ending police traffic stops. But the need to shift traffic stop responsibility has grown urgent, councilmembers wrote in their letter to Berkeley Mayor Jesse Arreguín and the other members.

Citing the names of three Black Americans -- Philando Castile Maurice Gordon and Sandra Bland , two of whom were killed by police during a traffic stop and one of whom, Bland, who was found hanged after she was jailed following a traffic stop -- councilmembers said that routine traffic stops turn deadly far too often.

