Atlanta Braves will keep their name but review the 'Tomahawk Chop'

(CNN) The Atlanta Braves will not be changing their name. The "Tomahawk Chop" chant however, may be on the chopping block.

In a statement from the organization, the team said it "honors, respects and values the Native American community," adding that "as an organization, we have always drawn strength from our diversity and respect for everyone. That will never change."

But amid a national conversation about racially insensitive logos and monikers, the team said it remains committed to its 108-year-old name.

Through its conversations with Native American and tribal leaders, the team said, "changing the name of the Braves is not under consideration or deemed necessary. We have great respect and reverence for our name and the Native American communities that have held meaningful relationships with us do as well. We will always be the Atlanta Braves."

A time of change

