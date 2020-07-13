1 person is missing and 4 injured in a suspected electrocution incident at an Arizona marina

(CNN) One person is missing and four others were injured in what is believed to be an electrocution incident at an Arizona lake Sunday.

Lake Pleasant is about 40 miles northwest of Phoenix.

Bravo said that firefighters were dispatched for a call of a drowning but received additional information while en route that suggested the incident could have been an electrocution.

Firefighters had to wait about eight to 10 minutes until the electricity was secured before they could enter the water at the marina, Bravo said.

It is unclear what caused the electrical current and the sheriff's office is investigating the incident, which is believed to be isolated, according to Bravo.