London (CNN) One of the world's oldest universities is embroiled in scandal after dozens of women alleged they were sexually assaulted or raped on its campus, with several claiming they were attacked by members of a controversial US-style fraternity.

The University of St Andrews in Scotland has said it will work with police to investigate scores of claims, made anonymously on an Instagram page entitled "St Andrews Survivors."

The feed includes more than 20 allegations of rape, and several more allegations of sexual assault, physical assault and coercion by students at the prestigious university.

Many of the allegations centered on one fraternity, the St Andrews chapter of Alpha Epsilon Pi -- a popular US-based student group that has also faced several allegations and police investigations into sexual misconduct at some of its United States chapters.

The St Andrews-based branch of the frat has suspended several of its members following the allegations.

