Here's a roundup of books that explore the resilience of children and youth who have lived, grown and even thrived through great hardship. "Love Twelve Miles Long" by Glenda Armand is a fictional account of the lives of a young Frederick Douglass and his mother in 1820s Maryland. Lee & Low Books

"The One and Only Ivan" by Katherine Applegate explores the theme of empathy through the eyes of a gorilla held captive in a shopping mall. HarperCollins

"Kenta and the Big" Wave by Ruth Ohi is the story of a boy who faces disaster, based on true events amid the 2011 tsunami that hit coastal Japan. Annick Press

Set in the Great Depression, "Roll of Thunder, Hear My Cry" by Mildred D. Taylor takes a look at the Logan family's strong relationships, which offer strength and a safe haven from Jim Crow-era racism. Puffin Books

"Anne Frank: The Diary of a Young Girl" features the journal entries of a 13-year-old Jewish girl in hiding with her family amid the German occupation of the Netherlands during the Second World War. Bantam

In "Island of the Blue Dolphins" by Scott O'Dell, 12-year-old Karana learns to fend for herself while coping with loneliness, surviving alone on a coastal island. HMH Books for Young Readers

"Home of the Brave" by Kathering Applegate follows young Kek's transition from Sudan to life as a new immigrant in Minnesota. Square Fish

"Out of the Dust" by Karen Hesse depicts fighting spirit of 14-year-old Billie Jo amid the terrible toll of the Great Depression and Dust Bowl on his farming community. Scholastic

"Last Train from Kummersdorf" by Leslie Wilson is a fictional tale of two 14-year-olds trying to survive the aftermath of the Second World War. Faber Children's Books

"The Fault in Our Stars" by John Green dives into the themes of love, loss and mortality, featuring teen protagonists living with cancer. Penguin Books

"First They Killed My Father: A Daughter of the Cambodian Genocide Remembers" by Loung Ung confronts the atrocities of war genocide and one family's struggle for survival. Harper Perennial