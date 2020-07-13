Teaching your children resilience for hard times? These kids' books are all about it

By Jen Rose Smith, CNN

Updated 4:19 AM ET, Mon July 13, 2020

Here&#39;s a roundup of books that explore the resilience of children and youth who have lived, grown and even thrived through great hardship. &quot;Love Twelve Miles Long&quot; by Glenda Armand is a fictional account of the lives of a young Frederick Douglass and his mother in 1820s Maryland.
&quot;The One and Only Ivan&quot; by Katherine Applegate explores the theme of empathy through the eyes of a gorilla held captive in a shopping mall.
&quot;Kenta and the Big&quot; Wave by Ruth Ohi is the story of a boy who faces disaster, based on true events amid the 2011 tsunami that hit coastal Japan.
Set in the Great Depression, &quot;Roll of Thunder, Hear My Cry&quot; by Mildred D. Taylor takes a look at the Logan family&#39;s strong relationships, which offer strength and a safe haven from Jim Crow-era racism.
&quot;Anne Frank: The Diary of a Young Girl&quot; features the journal entries of a 13-year-old Jewish girl in hiding with her family amid the German occupation of the Netherlands during the Second World War.
In &quot;Island of the Blue Dolphins&quot; by Scott O&#39;Dell, 12-year-old Karana learns to fend for herself while coping with loneliness, surviving alone on a coastal island.
&quot;Home of the Brave&quot; by Kathering Applegate follows young Kek&#39;s transition from Sudan to life as a new immigrant in Minnesota.
&quot;Out of the Dust&quot; by Karen Hesse depicts fighting spirit of 14-year-old Billie Jo amid the terrible toll of the Great Depression and Dust Bowl on his farming community.