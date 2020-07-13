(CNN) The brother of Premier League player Serge Aurier has been shot dead in the French city of Toulouse, French media reported on Monday.

"The Club is deeply saddened to confirm media reports that Serge Aurier's brother passed away in the early hours of this morning," Tottenham said on Twitter.

"Everybody at the Club sends their sincerest condolences to Serge and his family. Our thoughts are with them all."

Christopher Aurier, 26, played for Rodéo Toulouse -- which was in the French fifth division last season.

Local police were unavailable for comment when contacted by CNN whilst the hospital said it was unable to disclose personal matters.