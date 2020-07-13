Woot! is back at it with a single-day sale on refurbished iPhone models ranging from the iPhone 6S to an iPhone 11 Pro Max. The discounts end at midnight or whenever inventory runs out.

All of the iPhones included in the sale are expected to have some signs of wear and tear, whether it’s a small ding on the corner of the housing or a scratch somewhere else. Still, they have all passed testing to ensure they work, and a case is a quick and easy way to cover up any imperfections.

Every on-sale model will run iOS 14 when it’s released this fall, so you don’t have to worry about buying a phone that Apple is going to stop supporting it anytime soon. Some models, like the $139.99 iPhone 7, are priced low enough that it’s tempting to pick one up to use as a test device for iOS 14 (currently in public beta), or just to have on hand as a backup iPhone.

One word for advice when you’re going through the order process: Pay close attention to the carrier. We suggest finding a model that’s “full unlocked” to ensure it works with carriers like Verizon and Sprint. The GSM only models will work with AT&T and T-Mobile.

Butf you’ve been waiting for a good deal on an iPhone, now’s your chance. Check out the entire Woot! iPhone sale right now, and see below for a breakdown of our top picks among the deals.

Refurbished iPhone 6S (starting at $99.99, originally starting at $158.97; woot.com)

Apple iPhone 6S

The iPhone 6S starts at $99.99 for 16GB of storage and goes up to $139.99 for 128GB of storage. The iPhone 6S launched in 2015, so it’s a bit dated at this point, but again, Apple still supports it through routine software updates. It has a 12-megapixel rear camera, 4K video capabilities, a 4.7-inch display and is powered by Apple’s A9 processor.

Refurbished iPhone 8 Plus ($369.99, originally $409; woot.com)

Apple iPhone 8 Plus

Apple’s iPhone 8 Plus launched in 2017 alongside the iPhone X, the first iPhone to ship without a home button and use Apple’s facial recognition feature called Face ID. Of course, the iPhone 8 Plus still employs the home button — a boon for die-hard fans. Woot! has the iPhone 8 Plus with 64GB of storage for $369.99.

Refurbished iPhone X (starting at $419.99, originally starting at $475; woot.com)

Apple iPhone X

Speaking of the iPhone X, Woot! is selling it for $419.99 for 64GB of storage, and $459.99 for 256GB of storage. It has an OLED display that measures 5.8-inches, Face ID, two rear-facing cameras and is powered by Apple’s A11 Bionic processor.

Refurbished iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max

Apple iPhone 11

If you want something even more current, check out the iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max. The trio consists of the most recent flagship phones released by Apple, and they range in price from $719.99 for the standard iPhone 11 up to $999.99 for the iPhone 11 Pro Max.

All three models come with the latest and greatest Apple has to offer, including an ultra-wide camera, the high-performance A13 Bionic processor, wireless charging and 4K video recording capabilities.

Refurbished iPhone 11 ($719.99, originally $799; woot.com )

Refurbished iPhone 11 Pro (starting at $769.99, originally starting at $809.99; woot.com )

Refurbished iPhone 11 Pro Max (starting at $929.99, originally starting at $1,259.99; woot.com)

For more great Apple deals, check out CNN Coupons.

Note: The prices above reflect the retailer’s listed price at the time of publication.