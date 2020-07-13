Founded in 1928, Cole Haan started as a men’s footwear label, but it’s steadily built a venerable reputation for comfortable footwear and high-quality construction for men’s and women’s shoes. From sneakers and sandals to bags, outerwear and other accessories, the label’s emphasis on long-lasting, durable products walks the walk.

Of course, great shoes are even better when they’re on sale, and right now, Cole Haan is offering serious discounts online for men’s and women’s shoes, bags and accessories — including summer styles like sandals and espadrilles — at the Grand Summer Sale. (We’re talking savings of $100-plus on shoes.) Just keep in mind that some items are final sale only, so read reviews carefully for fit information before you buy, as some styles run more true to size than others.

There’s no code needed to get the discounts, but some women’s sandals qualify for an extra 15% off with the code SANDALS. Read on for some of our favorite picks from the brand’s big sale, and be sure to act quickly to score your must-haves; the sale lasts through Monday only.

Grand Crosscourt Crafted Sneaker ($59.97, originally $180; colehaan.com)

Grand Crosscourt Crafted Sneaker

Leather uppers polish up everyday sneakers to office- or going-out-to-dinner levels. Plus, these feature Cole Haan’s incredibly comfortable GRANDFØAM technology.

Grand Crosscourt Turf Sneaker ($49.97, originally $150; colehaan.com)

Grand Crosscourt Turf Sneaker

These go-with-anything sneakers in leather and suede feature Cole Haan’s lightweight OS technology, and wearers love the lack of break-in time needed.

Nantucket Deck Camp Moc Loafer ($39.97, originally $110; colehaan.com)

Nantucket Deck Camp Moc Loafer

A summer staple for easy, relaxed days, these boat-shoe style loafers are just as comfy on the patio as they are walking the dog or spending time on the water. The dark leather dresses up great for evening, too.

Feathercraft Slide Sandal ($69.95, originally $110; colehaan.com)

Feathercraft Slide Sandal

These sandals feature Cole Haan’s famously comfortable GRANDFØAM technology for all-day cushioning, energy return and feather-light strides, along with luxurious leather straps and footbeds.

Grand Plus Essex Distance Oxford ($59.97, originally $140; colehaan.com)

Grand Plus Essex Distance Oxford

Made from breezy knit uppers, these lightweight sneakers are perfect for daily summer wear, and a sock-style liner keeps feet secure and supported for working out or just talking a stroll.

Braelyn Sandal ($29.97, originally $150; colehaan.com)

Braelyn Sandal

Whether you opt for dusty rose or all-purpose black, these slides go perfectly with summer’s maxi skirts, cutoffs and boyfriend jeans.

Cloudfeel Lace Up Espadrille ($59.97, originally $120; colehaan.com)

Cloudfeel Lace Up Espadrille

These espadrilles are the warm-weather version of your favorite white leather sneakers — but with quite a bit more breathability. Plus, the footbeds are lined with Cole Haan’s proprietary Cloudfeel technology that truly makes you feel like you’re walking on clouds.

Dakota Criss Cross Mule Sandal ($39.97, originally $150; colehaan.com)

Dakota Criss Cross Mule Sandal

Simple but elegant, you can dress these fully-lined, well-padded slides up or down, and the 2.5-inch heel is there for a little lift, too.

Grand Ambition Everyday Crossbody ($59.97, originally $248; colehaan.com)

Grand Ambition Everyday Crossbody

At almost $200 off, this luxe-feeling pebbled-leather bag has plenty of compartments for keeping the essentials organized and adding a cheerful pop of color to summer outfits.

Fernanda Grand Sandal ($29.97, originally $130; colehaan.com)

Fernanda Grand Sandal

With cool perforated leather straps and a comfy, padded footbed, these lightweight sandals will get you through the day’s errands and then some. Other colorways available include tan and polka-dotted chambray.

For more great Cole Haan deals, check out CNN Coupons.

Note: The prices above reflect the retailer’s listed price at the time of publication.