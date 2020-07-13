As summer 2020 quickly becomes the summer of staycations, Americans continue to upgrade their backyards and level-up their pool time. Among the most vital products to ensure a truly amazing time at the pool are, of course, gorgeous and often quite funny pool floats.

They can do it all: Provide buoyancy for you and your loved ones, shield you from the sun, serve as the perfect Instagrammable accessory and most importantly, prove that you are the ruler of the pool.

Here are our top picks for you and your family to float down your very own lazy river in style.

Pool floats for adults

Giant Inflatable Unicorn Pool Float ($29.99; amazon.com)

Jasonwell Giant Inflatable Unicorn Pool Float Floatie

This giant mythical creature will keep up to two adults afloat, and can be inflated with a hair dryer.

Yacht Pool Float ($128; bloomingdales.com)

Funboy Yacht Pool Float

Almost as good as the real thing.

Avocado Float with Beach Ball Pit ($20.99; amazon.com)

Jasonwell Inflatable Avocado Pool Float Floatie with Ball

In addition to providing a comfortable lounge, the pit pops out for a perfect beach ball.

Glitter Flamingo Pool Float ($79; nordstrom.com)

Glitter Flamingo Pool Float

This giant flamingo float is sure to make a splash and give your pool party a swanky feel.

Rose Gold Mermaid Tail Pool Float ($20; target.com)

Mermaid Tail Pool Float Rose Gold - Sun Squad

Inspire envy among your fellow mermaids with this pink shimmery tail.

Funboy Butterfly Pool Float ($128; nordstrom.com)

Funboy Butterfly Pool Float

This raft gives “float like a butterfly” a whole new meaning.

Giant Ring Pool Float ($15; target.com)

Giant Ring Pool Float

This Ring Pop-inspired pool float will be sure to ignite your nostalgia and keep you afloat.

Luxury Inflatable Airplane ($99; amazon.com)

Luxury Inflatable Airplane

To make up for all the traveling you didn’t get to do in 2020. Features a daybed cup-holder.

Pool floats for kids

Sea Dragon Float ($52.99, originally $76.99; target.com)

Sea Dragon Float

Why slay a dragon when you can play with a dragon? This purple sea dragon is made from heavy-duty PVC vinyl, ensuring durability in the sun and water.

Sunshine On Float ($15; target.com)

Sunshine On Float

This twist on the classic tube will brighten any pool scene.

Pirate Skull Float ($15; target.com)

Pirate Skull Float

This pool float is perfect for searching for buried treasure and adventuring across stormy seas.

Shooting Star Float ($15; target.com)

Shooting Star Float

For your student of the month or all-star athlete.

Pool floats for babies

Narwhal Sun Canopy Baby Boat ($15; target.com)

Shooting Star Kiddo Float - Sun Squad

This adorable narwhal pool float will also protect your little one from the sun with its tail canopy.

Shark Baby Pool Float ($23.89, originally $26.69; amazon.com)

Shark Baby Pool Float

“Baby Shark” will take on a whole new meaning with this inflatable floatie swim ring. For ages 9-36 months old.

Frog Baby Swimming Float Ring ($23.99; amazon.com)

Frog Baby Swimming Float Ring

Keep your baby buoyant with this frog pool float. This gives your baby freedom to kick in the water more easily.

Vatos Inflatable Baby Swimming Float ($21.99; amazon.com)

Vatos Inflatable Baby Swimming Float

This pool float features double airbags, safety bottom support and an anti-flipping design.

Octopus Activity Center ($29.99; target.com)

Octopus Activity Center

Talk about a fun time. This baby float features an interactive playstation and a removable sun canopy. Mesh sides ensure parents can always keep an eye on their child, too.

Note: The prices above reflect the retailers’ listed prices at the time of publication.