As summer 2020 quickly becomes the summer of staycations, Americans continue to upgrade their backyards and level-up their pool time. Among the most vital products to ensure a truly amazing time at the pool are, of course, gorgeous and often quite funny pool floats.
They can do it all: Provide buoyancy for you and your loved ones, shield you from the sun, serve as the perfect Instagrammable accessory and most importantly, prove that you are the ruler of the pool.
Here are our top picks for you and your family to float down your very own lazy river in style.
Pool floats for adults
Giant Inflatable Unicorn Pool Float ($29.99; amazon.com)
This giant mythical creature will keep up to two adults afloat, and can be inflated with a hair dryer.
_______________________________________________________
Yacht Pool Float ($128; bloomingdales.com)
Almost as good as the real thing.
_______________________________________________________
Avocado Float with Beach Ball Pit ($20.99; amazon.com)
In addition to providing a comfortable lounge, the pit pops out for a perfect beach ball.
_______________________________________________________
Glitter Flamingo Pool Float ($79; nordstrom.com)
This giant flamingo float is sure to make a splash and give your pool party a swanky feel.
_______________________________________________________
Rose Gold Mermaid Tail Pool Float ($20; target.com)
Inspire envy among your fellow mermaids with this pink shimmery tail.
_______________________________________________________
Funboy Butterfly Pool Float ($128; nordstrom.com)
This raft gives “float like a butterfly” a whole new meaning.
_______________________________________________________
Giant Ring Pool Float ($15; target.com)
This Ring Pop-inspired pool float will be sure to ignite your nostalgia and keep you afloat.
_______________________________________________________
Luxury Inflatable Airplane ($99; amazon.com)
To make up for all the traveling you didn’t get to do in 2020. Features a daybed cup-holder.
Pool floats for kids
Sea Dragon Float ($52.99, originally $76.99; target.com)
Why slay a dragon when you can play with a dragon? This purple sea dragon is made from heavy-duty PVC vinyl, ensuring durability in the sun and water.
_______________________________________________________
Sunshine On Float ($15; target.com)
This twist on the classic tube will brighten any pool scene.
_______________________________________________________
Pirate Skull Float ($15; target.com)
This pool float is perfect for searching for buried treasure and adventuring across stormy seas.
_______________________________________________________
Shooting Star Float ($15; target.com)
For your student of the month or all-star athlete.
_______________________________________________________
Pool floats for babies
Narwhal Sun Canopy Baby Boat ($15; target.com)
This adorable narwhal pool float will also protect your little one from the sun with its tail canopy.
_______________________________________________________
Shark Baby Pool Float ($23.89, originally $26.69; amazon.com)
“Baby Shark” will take on a whole new meaning with this inflatable floatie swim ring. For ages 9-36 months old.
_______________________________________________________
Frog Baby Swimming Float Ring ($23.99; amazon.com)
Keep your baby buoyant with this frog pool float. This gives your baby freedom to kick in the water more easily.
_______________________________________________________
Vatos Inflatable Baby Swimming Float ($21.99; amazon.com)
This pool float features double airbags, safety bottom support and an anti-flipping design.
_______________________________________________________
Octopus Activity Center ($29.99; target.com)
Talk about a fun time. This baby float features an interactive playstation and a removable sun canopy. Mesh sides ensure parents can always keep an eye on their child, too.
Note: The prices above reflect the retailers’ listed prices at the time of publication.