You’ve already secured your face mask (or made your own), stocked up on hand creams to rehydrate your over-washed hands and have begun to transition into your work from home life. However, there’s one must-have item that you may be missing to help protect yourself against the novel coronavirus: hand sanitizer.

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) advises we use hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol when we don’t have access to soap and water to wash our hands for at least 20 seconds.

The only issue: Hand sanitizers have been hard to find. Even worse, many we’ve come across smell strongly of alcohol, and that’s pretty much it. So we went out and found 16 of our favorite hand sanitizers that smell lovely and come with at least 60% alcohol.

Touchland Power Mist in Mint ($12; touchland.com)

Touchland Power Mist in Mint

Mint isn’t a usual suspect when it comes to hand sanitizer aromas, but Touchland isn’t your old-school hand sanitizer. Beyond the chic packaging, these sanitizers contain 67% ethyl alcohol, so you can rest comfortably knowing you’re eliminating potentially dangerous germs. It’s a nongreasy formula that absorbs quickly, and there are about 500 sprays per bottle.

In addition to the mint, we also love the fresh watermelon and vanilla cinnamon versions.

Megababe Squeaky Clean Hand Sanitizer ($9.99; target.com)

Megababe Squeaky Clean Hand Sanitizer

If you want to support a female-owned business while staying clean, consider this Squeaky Clean hand sanitizer from Katie Sturino, a blogger and body positive fashion influencer in New York. Her rinse-free option smells like lemon, is made with 62% ethyl alcohol, dispenses easily from the bottle and is in stock at Target, so you know it’s affordable.

Grove Collaborative Hydrating Hand Sanitizer - Spray ($3.95; grove.co)

Grove Collaborative Hydrating Hand Sanitizer - Spray

Reviewers rave about the lovely, subtle lavender scent of this formula, available as a spray or gel sanitizer, which has 62% ethyl alcohol. They also love that since it also packs coconut oil, it doesn’t dry out your hands.

Uncle Bud’s Hemp Hand Sanitizer ($10; kohls.com)

Uncle Bud's Hemp Hand Sanitizer

Uncle Bud’s is a non-goopy THC-free option made with 70% ethyl alcohol. Organic hemp seed oil, which is known for hydrating the skin without congesting pores, leaves behind a light, yet refreshing scent.

Honest Hand Sanitizer Spray in Coastal Surf ($2.99; amazon.com)

Honest Hand Sanitizer Spray in Coastal Surf

Honest Beauty, founded by Jessica Alba, has a hand sanitizer that smells like a beach vacation, which is something we all desperately need right now.

EO Products Hand Sanitizer ($16.89 for a pack of 2; amazon.com)

EO Products Hand Sanitizer

I’ve used this lavender-scented hand sanitizer since 2018. Not only is the scent calming, but it leaves your hands ultra-moisturized.

Poo-Pourri Antibacterial Hand Sanitizer ($5.99; amazon.com)

Poo-Pourri Antibacterial Hand Sanitizer

The iconic bathroom spray company created a hand sanitizer with 65% ethyl alcohol. Thankfully, the smell of alcohol fades quickly and leaves behind a light and relaxing lavender scent. It’s small enough to toss into your purse or pocket to keep handy while you go grocery shopping.

Dr. Bronner’s Hand Sanitizer ($6; urbanoutfitters.com)

Dr. Bronner's Hand Sanitizer

Known for its castile soaps and body washes, the Dr. Bronner’s line has another must-have: this organic lavender-scented hand sanitizer. The 62% organic ethyl alcohol helps keep your hands germ-free without overdrying your palms.

Olivia Care Hand Sanitizer - Lemon ($7.99; target.com)

Olivia Care Hand Sanitizer - Lemon

A real bargain at two hand sanitizers for less than $8, this formula has 62% ethyl alcohol and comes in a lovely lemon scent beloved by reviewers.

Dry-Line Hand Sanitizer ($12; urbanoutfitters.com)

Dry-Line Hand Sanitizer

This innovative hand sanitizer is actually a rollerball, making it easy to take wherever you go. Packed with 65% alcohol, it’s infused with scents like lavender, chamomile and neroli.

Grove Collaborative Hydrating Hand Sanitizer - Large ($7.95; grove.co)

Grove Collaborative Hydrating Hand Sanitizer - Large

For even more of a citrus punch, this rich sanitizer with coconut oil smells of blood orange.

Clark’s Botanicals Hand Sanitizer ($10; clarksbotanicals.com)

Clark's Botanicals Hand Sanitizer

The combination of sodium hyaluronate, coconut fatty acids, vitamin E and glycerin flood your hands with moisture and help balance the 71% ethyl alcohol. It also has a light scent of cucumber melon. With each purchase, Clark’s Botanicals will donate bottles to Northwell Health and Montefiore medical centers in New York. Feel good knowing you have clean-smelling hands and have helped local frontline workers get hand sanitizer.

Jao Brand Refresher Hand Sanitizer ($18; anthropologie.com)

Jao Brand Refresher Hand Sanitizer

Sure, there’s 65% ethyl alcohol, but we’re also excited about the chamomile and calendula extract that can help calm sensitive, dry skin. Plus, the combination of lavender, tea tree, eucalyptus, geranium and clary sage essential oils reminds us of a blissful afternoon at a spa.

Note: The prices above reflect the retailers’ listed prices at the time of publication.