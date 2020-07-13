You don’t need a huge backyard to grow your own veggies and herbs. Bring your garden indoors with the Aerogrow AeroGarden Harvest 360, now on sale for less than $100 for just one day at Woot!. It’s a great way to try your hand at growing your own food, even if you don’t have access to outdoor space — or just lack a green thumb.

Aerogrow AeroGarden Harvest 360 ($79.95, originally $149.95; woot.com)

Aerogrow AeroGarden Harvest 360

The AeroGarden Harvest 360 measures 11 inches by 8 inches by 15 inches and is designed to fit on your kitchen counter, though of course, you can put it anywhere you’d like. You can grow up to six plants at a time in this garden, and the plants have room to grow up to 12 inches in height.

The AeroGarden Harvest 360 is easy to set up and use. Simply fill the garden with water, drop in the pre-seeded pods, add some of Aerogrow’s liquid plant food, and your plants are good to go.

You don’t need to put your new indoor garden near a window either; specially tuned, full-spectrum LED lights will give your garden all of the light it needs to grow. The lights mimic the optimum effects of sunlight, allowing you to grow any veggies in any season. Sensors built into the garden will automatically turn the LED lights on and off, plus the indoor garden features a control panel that will remind you when to add water and add plant food to your crops.

The AeroGarden Harvest 360 comes with six herb seed pods: genovese basil, curly parsley, dill, thyme, Thai basil and mint. You’ll also get liquid plant food that should last for a full season of growth.

Just be sure to act quickly if you’d like to give indoor gardening with AeroGarden a go; discounted stock for this in-demand item is likely to be picked over soon.

