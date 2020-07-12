Former USA Gymnastics coach is arrested and faces charges of lewdness with a minor

(CNN) A former gymnastics coach was arrested in Las Vegas and faces 14 counts of lewdness with a child under age 14, authorities said

Terry Gray, 52, was a coach at a gym in the city from 2009 to 2015, the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said in a statement.

Court records show that the alleged incidents occurred between 2007 and 2013. CNN has reached out to his attorney.

Gray also coached at gyms in Cincinnati and Southern California, according to multiple reports. None of these current charges are related to those gyms.

In October 2019, he was suspended by USA Gymnastics for two years, according to the USA Gymnastics' website. CNN is reaching out to USA Gymnastics and US Center for SafeSport, the agency that has jurisdiction over allegations of sexual misconduct involving a minor for USA Gymnastics.

