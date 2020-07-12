Florida woman took dishwashing job so she could visit husband with Alzheimer's during pandemic

(CNN) Mary Daniel visited her husband Steve every day at his Florida memory care center until they stopped allowing visitors in March because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The virus kept them apart for 114 days.

Daniel said the isolation took a toll on her 66-year-old husband, who has Alzheimer's. So when the facility offered her a part-time dishwashing job, she jumped at the opportunity.

"I told them, 'I'm gonna be the best dishwasher you've ever had, because I want to be here, because I need to be with him,'" she told CNN.

Before Covid-19, Daniel said she would help her husband get ready for bed each night and they would watch TV together before she tucked him in.

"That was our set routine and then all of a sudden I'm gone," she said. "And he doesn't know why. He can't understand why."