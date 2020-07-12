At least 2 people dead and 2 injured in Washington shooting

(CNN) At least two people are dead and two are injured in a shooting in Bellevue, Washington, Saturday night.

Police responded to reports of shots fired and a possible stabbing around 7:30 p.m. When officers arrived, they found a dead man in the third-floor lobby of an apartment building and another man critically injured, according to Bellevue Police Chief Steve Mylett. First responders attempted to perform life-saving measures, but the man died at the scene.

One of the men had a gunshot wound, the other a stab wound, Mylett said.

"Calls were frantic and there was a lot chaos that could be heard in the background," Mylett said in a briefing.

Fire units on scene with @BvuePD of a mass casualty incident. Police will be providing updates. pic.twitter.com/3Iaql0DtcG — Bellevue Fire Dept (@BvueFD) July 12, 2020

A third man was also found with life-threatening injuries and was taken to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle.

Read More