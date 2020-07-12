This guitar-playing skateboarder is warming hearts in pandemic-stricken Atlanta

Atlanta (CNN) One of the bright spots in Atlanta as it struggles under the weight of the coronavirus pandemic is Chavis Flagg, a guitar player who has turned the city's popular Beltline trail into his stage.

Flagg's impromptu performances aboard a Onewheel electric skateboard have helped double the 24-year-old musician's social media following over the past two weeks and earn him some money during a time when live venues have closed around the city, he told CNN.

On Saturday, from about 7:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. ET, Flagg earned roughly $300 in tips from people stopping to thank him for his music and to request songs. Since he started playing along the Beltline roughly two weeks ago, he's performed music by Prince, Jimmy Hendrix and Pop Smoke. Flagg's equipment includes a small amplifier and two JBL speakers attached to the Onewheel.

Videos of Flagg have circulated around TikTok, Instagram and Twitter , collecting millions of views. The attention has gotten so intense on the trail, Flagg created a shirt with his Cash App and social media profile names.

"That's what people really enjoy about it; a guy can be walking his dog and be with his girlfriend, and this guy comes up with an electric guitar on a Onewheel and play their favorite love song by John Legend," Flagg said.

