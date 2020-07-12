My parents gave up their American Dream and moved back to India. 25 years later, I asked them why
(CNN)Whenever I write about President Donald Trump's efforts to crack down on work visas, more than a dozen times since I started working at CNN in 2016, I call my parents afterward and thank them for the kind of life they have given me — one full of the opportunities many immigrants now fear losing at the stroke of a pen.
My dad, Partha, moved to the United States in the early 1980s to study; my mom, Jhumkee, followed soon after. They ended up staying for more than a decade before uprooting the family and moving back to India when I was four. My sister and I grew up in their hometown of Pune with US passports and came back every summer, enjoying, as the cliché goes, "the best of both worlds" and an extraordinary level of privilege.
I made the customary thank-you call again last month after Trump's executive order suspending several work visas for the rest of this year, including the H-1B that allowed my parents to build a life in America nearly three decades ago.
The H-1B visa was created for "specialty occupation" workers as part of the Immigration Act of 1990, a law that provided the framework for today's legal immigration system. It's one of the most popular work visas, with tens of thousands of workers using it to come into the US each year — more than half of them Indians. But the Trump administration has repeatedly targeted the program, accusing companies of using it to bring cheap foreign workers to replace Americans and enacting a series of restrictions that have created a climate of fear and uncertainty for many immigrants.
So when I called my parents this time, I decided to also interview them — about their pursuit of the American Dream, their decision to give it all up, whether they had any regrets, and how their experience can help to understand this moment of tremendous turmoil for immigrants.
America: A land of opportunity, and 'computers'
My father ended up in the US by process of elimination. He dreamed of being a pilot in the Indian Air Force but didn't make the cut. He then went to college, got a degree in engineering, and made it to the final interview round for Hindustan Lever (now Hindustan Unilever) — the Indian subsidiary of global consumer brand Unilever (UL) — along with four other candidates.
"If I had got the Hindustan Lever job I probably would not have come to the US," he said.
The company hired three of the final five candidates. He wasn't one of them. He also didn't get into any of the top Indian business schools. But at one of those school interviews in 1980, he ran into an acquaintance who was visiting from the US and told my dad he should think about getting into this "up and coming" field called computers.
"This friend asked: 'Oh are you interested in hardware or software?'" my dad recalled. "I had no clue what he was talking about, what hardware is and what software is, so I said 'Both! I want to do both!' I was that clueless."
That's how, in 1982, my dad entered the alphabet soup that is the US immigration system. He came to the US on an F-1 student visa, pursuing degrees at two schools that offered him financial aid, before returning to India to get married. My mom joined him in the US in 1985 on an F-2 dependent visa.
"I was very excited," she said. "It was my first time going out of the country."
But there were also profound moments of homesickness in those early years. "Your dad had to completely stop listening to Hindi songs, poor thing, because the minute he put them on I would start crying," she said.