London (CNN) Walk into any busy store in England or board a train on London's cramped underground system and you will see dozens of people unmasked. And you can forget about face coverings at recently reopened pubs... that's about as likely as a free pint of beer.

This despite the UK being one of the world's worst-hit countries by coronavirus -- it stands third behind Brazil and the United States -- with almost 45,000 fatalities.

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson -- who was hospitalized in intensive care with the virus -- has not previously worn a mask in public...

... until Friday, when the PM wore a mask for the first time in public, in his Uxbridge constituency, west of London.

His comments came as a review of global scientific research on mask wearing was published by a multi-disciplinary group convened by the Royal Society -- Data Evaluation and Learning for Viral Epidemics (DELVE).

And in the United States, a new study showed that one of the main drivers of cases now could be "silent spreaders," or people who are asymptomatic or presymptomatic.

The report, published in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences, found that asymptomatic or presymptomatic hosts could be responsible for half of cases, highlighting how masks could be useful in preventing the spread of the virus.

"We have now identified convincing decades-old and apparently forgotten evidence, from the time when surgical masks were made of cloth and were reusable, showing that they help to prevent transmission of airborne infectious agents. There is now even some evidence that masks might directly benefit the wearer," its author, Paul Edelstein, Emeritus Professor of Pathology and Laboratory Medicine at the University of Pennsylvania, said.

Edlestein explained: "There are people without symptoms going about their daily business who are unknowingly breathing out droplets that are carrying the virus. If they had their faces covered the majority of those droplets would be caught before they can infect other people. Wearing face coverings can help save lives and prevent disabling illnesses."

So if the basics are "simple to understand," as Edlestein put it, why is Britain so reluctant to latch onto masks?

Becoming an outlier

second report , by the Royal Society's SET-C (Science in Emergencies Tasking Covid-19 group) and the British Academy, attempts to explain. It looks at the socio-behavioral factors that could affect the uptake of mask wearing -- and points to how important clear and consistent government policy and messaging around masks is for compliance.

It found that in late April in the UK around 25% of people wore face masks or coverings in public places. This is staggeringly low compared to 83.4% in Italy and 63.8% in Spain in the same period.

People wear face masks in Barcelona, Spain, where those who don't do so in a public space face a 100 euro fine.