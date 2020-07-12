Che Guevara's birth home is up for sale in Argentina

By Kelly Murray, CNN

Updated 12:07 PM ET, Sun July 12, 2020

View of a bedroom in the apartment where Argentinian revolutionary legend Ernesto &quot;Che&quot; Guevara&#39;s was born in Rosario, Argentina on June 29, 2020.
(CNN)For around $400,000, you can own the home where controversial Marxist revolutionary Ernesto "Che" Guevara was born, according to official Argentine news agency, Télam.

View of the building where Argentinian revolutionary legend Ernesto &#39;Che&#39; Guevara&#39;s was born in Rosario, Argentina.
Situated 186 miles north of Buenos Aires in the city of Rosario, Argentina, the 2,150-square-foot apartment has been uninhabited since 2011, according to Agencia Télam.
Photos of Ernesto &quot;Che&quot; Guevara hang in the apartment he was born.
The home has had several owners and was intended to house various cultural projects before being put up for sale.
    One of the current owners, businessman Francisco Farruggia, told CNN en Español that he was already planning to sell it, but with multiple properties in different countries, the Covid-19 pandemic accelerated his decision.
    The owners point to the property's historical and architectural value as well as location. They told CNN en Español they already have some offers.
    Fidel Castro lights his cigar while Argentine revolutionary Che Guevara looks on in the early days of their guerrilla campaign in the Sierra Maestra Mountains of Cuba, circa 1956.
    Ernesto "Che" Guevara is known for playing a major role in the Cuban revolution in the 1950s, where he helped Fidel Castro overthrow Fulgencio Batista.
    He went on to become Cuba's Central Bank chief. In 1965, he left Cuba to continue to wage leftist guerrilla rebellions around the world.
    Ernesto &quot;Che&quot; Guevara makes an appearance on &quot;Face the Nation&quot; at CBS-TV studios in New York City, Dec. 13, 1964.
      Guevara's critics point to his brutal war tactics. Hundreds were reportedly executed under his watch.
      Guevara was shot to death in 1967 by Bolivian troops. He was buried in a mass grave along with six of his comrades.

