Che Guevara's birth home is up for sale in Argentina

(CNN) For around $400,000, you can own the home where controversial Marxist revolutionary Ernesto "Che" Guevara was born, according to official Argentine news agency, Télam.

View of the building where Argentinian revolutionary legend Ernesto 'Che' Guevara's was born in Rosario, Argentina.

Situated 186 miles north of Buenos Aires in the city of Rosario, Argentina, the 2,150-square-foot apartment has been uninhabited since 2011, according to Agencia Télam.

Photos of Ernesto "Che" Guevara hang in the apartment he was born.

The home has had several owners and was intended to house various cultural projects before being put up for sale.

One of the current owners, businessman Francisco Farruggia, told CNN en Español that he was already planning to sell it, but with multiple properties in different countries, the Covid-19 pandemic accelerated his decision.

The owners point to the property's historical and architectural value as well as location. They told CNN en Español they already have some offers.

