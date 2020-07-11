This group is donating wedding gowns to health care workers on the front line of the coronavirus pandemic

(CNN) A nonprofit organization is helping health care workers treating coronavirus patients have the wedding of their dreams by providing them with free wedding gowns.

Brides Across America has been gifting wedding dresses and even weddings to members of the military and first responders for more than 10 years. But in May, the Massachusetts-based organization launched an initiative to expand its reach to health care workers.

"When the pandemic started, we noticed all the doctors and nurses and other health care workers giving up so much of their time to support our communities so we wanted to include them in our mission," founder Heidi Janson told CNN.

So far, the group has given wedding dresses to more than 150 health care workers on the front lines of the pandemic.

Nicole Harris, one of the recipients, is a registered nurse at South Shore Hospital in Weymouth. She has been working with Covid-19 patients since March. On Friday, Harris attended an event with Brides Across America to choose her wedding dress.

Nicole Harris poses for a photo after choosing her wedding dress.

