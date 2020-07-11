Customer leaves restaurant staff $1,000 tip to thank them for working through the pandemic

(CNN) The staff at a New Jersey restaurant that has been struggling amid the coronavirus pandemic were moved to tears after a regular customer left them a $1,000 tip.

Arnold Teixeira, owner of The Starving Artist in Ocean Grove, told CNN the customer has been a regular since 2001. He did not want to reveal the identity.

"The customer and his family ate their meal and left without saying a word," Teixeira said. "When the waiter serving them saw the tip, she just started crying. Then another one of my staff members saw it and started crying, too. And then I see it, and I couldn't help but cry. It was just extremely emotional because it's been a really difficult time for us."

The customer was having breakfast last week at The Starving Artist, which just celebrated its 21st anniversary, when he left the massive tip along with a heartwarming note.

The note left with the $1,000 tip.

"Thank you so much for working through this tough time," the note read.

Read More