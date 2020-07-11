Florida man and his sons charged with selling toxic chemical as a coronavirus cure to thousands

(CNN) Three months after President Donald Trump suggested ingesting disinfectants as a treatment for coronavirus, a Florida man and his three sons are facing criminal charges for allegedly selling a toxic solution to tens of thousands of people as a cure for Covid-19.

Mark Grenon, 62, and his sons, Jonathan, 34, Joseph, 32, and Jordan, 26, all of Bradenton, Florida, supposedly manufactured, promoted, and sold "Miracle Mineral Solution" (MMS), a chemical solution containing sodium chlorite and water, the criminal complaint affidavit says.

The men sold the toxic bleach under the guise of Genesis II Church of Health and Healing, an entity they allegedly created in an attempt to avoid government regulation, the US Attorney's Office for the Southern District of Florida said in a statement.

They've been charged with criminal contempt, conspiracy to defraud the United States and conspiracy to violate the Federal Food, Drug, and Cosmetic Act for their alleged actions, the US Attorney's Office said.

CNN hasn't been able to reach the Grenons or their lawyers for comment.

