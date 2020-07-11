A family is trying to raise over $2 million to give their baby a gene therapy treatment to save her life

(CNN) The family of a 3-month-old girl is trying to raise over $2 million for a one-time gene therapy treatment that may be their daughter's only chance of surviving past her second birthday.

On April 1, 2020, at 7:35 p.m., Lucy Van Doormaal was born at a hospital in Vancouver, weighing 7 pounds and 13 ounces, with big bright blue eyes. Right away, she took to sucking her thumb.

She was a perfectly healthy baby until two weeks later, when Lucy's parents began to notice her struggling to breathe and move her arms. When she was no longer able to bring her thumb to her mouth, they knew something was very wrong.

"When we first took her home, we were in newborn bliss. Just absolutely in love with her. She was a great baby," Laura Van Doormaal, Lucy's mom, told CNN. "But we started to realize her movement was declining. She had trouble breathing and eating. When she was five weeks old, she was diagnosed with spinal muscular atrophy."

Lucy at the hospital.

Spinal muscular atrophy, also known as SMA, is a genetic disease that causes infants' muscles to waste away, potentially killing them before age 2. Lucy has type 1 SMA, the most aggressive and severe form of the disease which leaves her nearly unable to crawl, swallow, or even breathe.

