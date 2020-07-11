A critically endangered gorilla is about to be a mom, and she's using a doll for practice

(CNN) A New Orleans zoo is preparing for a special new addition: a baby gorilla.

One of the Audubon Zoo's critically endangered western lowland gorillas, 13-year-old Tumani, is expecting a baby, a zoo spokesperson said.

It will be the first gorilla to be born at the zoo in 24 years.

That means a lot of preparation, not just for Tumani and zoo staff but also the rest of the gorilla troop, which isn't used to having an infant around.

"The animal care team is working with Tumani to give her additional tools in her tool belt to aid her after birth should she have difficulties with lactation, positioning of the infant, etc.," zoo curator Liz Wilson told CNN.

