7-Eleven Day is canceled this year, meaning no free Slurpees

(CNN) It's a sad day for Slurpee lovers everywhere.

The convenience retailer has celebrated July 11 (7/11) every summer since 2002 as 7-Eleven Day , with free Slurpees for all who visited one of the stores. But it's been canceled this year. And, yes, you can blame it on the pandemic.

Instead, 7-Eleven said it would celebrate its birthday by donating one million meals to Feeding America, a national nonprofit.

"At 7‑Eleven, our top priority is the safety of customers, Franchisees and employees," 7‑Eleven Senior Vice President Marissa Jarratt said in a statement.

"Gathering nine million of our closest friends in stores on one day just didn't feel right, but I am heartened that we now have the opportunity to help the communities and neighborhoods that have been the lifeline of our business since 1927," Jarratt said.

