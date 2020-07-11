Jack Charlton, English World Cup-winning footballer, dies aged 85

London (CNN) Jack Charlton, a World Cup winner in England's famous 1966 team who spent more than two decades at Leeds United, has died at 85 following a "long-term" illness, his former club have announced.

In a statement posted on Saturday, Charlton's family said he died peacefully at his home in Northumberland on Friday with his family by his side.

"As well as a friend to many, he was a much-adored husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather," the family said in a statement.

"We cannot express how proud we are of the extraordinary life he led and the pleasure he brought to so many people in different countries and from all walks of life."

Charlton made 773 appearances for Leeds over a 23 year period and won 35 caps for England, playing in every match during the 1966 World Cup.

