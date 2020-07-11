French bus driver attacked over mask rules dies

(CNN) A bus driver in France who was beaten up by passengers refusing to wear mandatory face masks died in hospital Friday, French Prime Minister Jean Castex and the victim's family have said.

Philippe Monguillot, 59, was left brain dead after the attack in the southwestern city of Bayonne on July 5. His family decided to switch of his life support on Friday, news agency Agence France-Presse reported.

"We decided to let him go. The doctors were in favor and we were as well," the victim's 18-year-old daughter, Marie Monguillot, told AFP.

Four men were detained and charged following the assault.

A picture of Philippe Monguillot and his wife, Veronique Monguillot, at a march in Bayonne on July 8.

The attack occurred on Sunday around 7:15 p.m. on the 810 bus traveling to Biarritz after the bus driver checked the ticket of one of the men and asked all four to wear face masks, which are compulsory in French public transport, according to the public prosecutor's office.

