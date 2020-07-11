(CNN) Singapore's ruling People's Action Party (PAP) maintained its unbroken grip on power in Friday's general election, even as its popular support slipped to a near record low.

Led by Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong, the PAP -- which has been in power since 1959 -- won 83 out of 93 seats in parliament, securing a super majority.

The Workers' Party took the remaining 10 seats -- the most ever held by opposition lawmakers since the city-state's first general election in 1968.

The PAP's share of the popular vote also slid to 61.2%, down from nearly 70% five years ago and close to the party's record low of 60% in 2011.

The election saw a voter turnout of nearly 96%.

