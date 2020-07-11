Canadian mobster killed in shooting, police say

(CNN) A Canadian man whose family has been linked to convictions for bombings, extortion and murders died in a shooting Friday in Burlington, Ontario, according to the Halton Regional Police Service and CNN affiliate CBC.

Police said officers responded to reports of a shooting at a plaza in Burlington, a suburb of Toronto, around 1 p.m. Friday and found two people with gunshot wounds.

Pasquale "Pat" Musitano, 52, of Hamilton died at the scene, police said. The second victim was not identified but remains in a hospital in serious condition, police said.

The crime scene outside a commercial plaza in a suburb of Toronto, Canada.

CBC described Musitano as the leader of the Musitano crime family in Hamilton. His brother, Angelo Musitano, was fatally shot outside his home in Ontario in May 2017, according to CBC.

The Musitano brothers pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit murder in the 1997 slaying of Carmen Barillaro, a lieutenant to Johnny "Pops" Papalia, CBC reported . In a deal with prosecutors, charges against them in connection with the killing of Papalia were dropped, CBC reported, and the Musitano brothers were sentenced to 10 years in prison.

