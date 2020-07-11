Five killed in siege at South African church

(CNN) Five people were killed in a siege at a church in South Africa on Saturday, police said.

Thirty suspects were detained, they said in a Twitter post, and more than 25 firearms seized in connection with the siege at the International Pentecostal Holiness Church in Zuurbekom, northwest of Pretoria.

It was not immediately clear whether hostages or the attackers were killed, or how they died.

Police were alerted to the situation in the early hours of Saturday morning and hostage negotiators took part in the response.

This is a developing story. More to come.