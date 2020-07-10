Wrongful death lawsuit filed against long-term care facility over staffer's Covid-19 death

(CNN) The family of a woman who worked at a Pennsylvania long-term care center filed a wrongful death lawsuit against the facility, her employer and others alleging misconduct led to the spread of coronavirus and ultimately, the employee's death.

In the complaint filed last week, the family of Elizabeth Wiles said she was a longtime housekeeping and laundry employee at Brighton Rehabilitation and Wellness Center, a long-term care facility in Beaver County, Pennsylvania, who died from Covid-19 "after exposure and infection" while working at the facility. They allege misconduct by the facility allowed the virus to "spread through the Brighton unchecked, infecting and killing numerous residents and workers at the facility, including plaintiff's decedent Elizabeth Wiles."

CNN has confirmed that Wiles was an employee of another defendant in the case, Healthcare Services Group, but she was assigned to work at Brighton.

Healthcare Services Group (HCSG) "has delivered exceptional housekeeping/laundry and dining/nutrition services to an ever-changing healthcare industry" according to its website. The company did not respond to CNN's multiple requests for comment.

Wiles died on May 10, according to court paperwork. Dr. Wayne Ross, a forensic pathologist who was hired by the family, told CNN he conducted blood studies to determine the Covid-19 diagnosis.

