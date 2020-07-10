Utah governor declares state of emergency during protests over ruling that fatal police shooting was justified

(CNN) The governor of Utah has declared a state of emergency in response to protests in Salt Lake City.

The protests began hours after the Salt Lake County District Attorney announced that the fatal police shooting of Bernardo Palacios Carbajal in May was justified.

Protesters gathered outside the district attorney's office and caused damage to the building Thursday evening, police said.

Police said earlier that a group of protesters were marching on 500 S., disrupting traffic in the downtown area.

The Salt Lake City Police Department said in a tweet, "Due to the protesters breaking windows at the District Attorney's building, SLCPD will announce the demonstration is an unlawful gathering..."

