NFL reveals protocols that ban autographs and jersey exchanges, but no changes in-game

(CNN) The NFL has no issues with players battling in the trenches and tackling each other while playing a full-contact sport where it is impossible for players to physically distance from one another.

However, in the league's upcoming preseason, the NFL will no longer allow the traditional jersey exchanges between opposing players after the game.

In a league-wide memo sent to the 32 teams on Wednesday night and obtained by CNN, the NFL has outlined specific game-day protocols for the upcoming preseason. With the exception of players and coaches, everyone on the sideline bench area will be required to wear a mask. Those players not substituting into the game are strongly encouraged to wear a face covering. The league says it will provide disposable masks within the bench area.

All players, coaches and staff must maintain a physical distance of at least 6 feet within the bench area and during post-game interactions. Players are prohibited from signing autographs or taking photos with fans. Players, coaches and staff are not allowed to share towels, food or clothing and will no longer be allowed to swap jerseys after the preseason games.

Some players reacted to the protocols on social media -- specifically the ban of jersey exchanges.