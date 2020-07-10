Prosecutors say three LAPD officers falsified gang information

Los Angeles (CNN) Three Los Angeles police officers face charges for allegedly falsely identifying people as gang members or associates, according to the Los Angeles County District Attorney's office.

Officers Braxton Shaw, Michael Coblentz and Nicolas Martinez each face one count of conspiracy to obstruct justice, and multiple counts of filing false police reports and preparing false documentary evidence, according to a 59-count criminal complaint filed by the district attorney's office.

The officers are accused of falsifying identities and information, some of which would be used to enter individuals into a state gang database, according to the district attorney's office

"In some instances, the defendants are accused of writing on the card that a person admitted to being a gang member even though body-worn camera video showed the defendants never asked the individual about their gang membership," the statement says, while in other instances, "the defendants allegedly wrote on the card that a person admitted to being a gang member despite the fact the person interviewed denied a gang affiliation."

Field interview cards used by officers to conduct interviews while they are on duty.

