7 prisoners with coronavirus died at San Quentin and hundreds more are dying in US jails and prisons

(CNN) Gov. Gavin Newsom is facing mounting pressure to release inmates as corrections officials scramble to contain outbreaks of coronavirus at state prisons.

"It is incredibly frustrating that we had one person make the decision to transfer a few patients from one prison, Chino, into San Quentin," Newsom said Thursday in a news conference. "That decision created a chain of events that we are now addressing and dealing with. I'm not here to sugarcoat that."

The prison had escaped the early months of the pandemic unscathed until cases began soaring in late May after a transfer of detainees from the California Institution for Men in Chino.

Several advocates and lawmakers gathered outside San Quentin on Thursday, calling for the release of medically vulnerable and older detainees.