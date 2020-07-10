A memorial to firefighters killed in 9/11 was vandalized in a New York village

(CNN) A memorial dedicated to five firefighters who died in the September 11 terrorist attacks has been vandalized in a New York village.

A flagpole at the 9/11 memorial in Washingtonville, a bit over an hour away from One World Trade Center in downtown Manhattan, was "intentionally damaged," Washingtonville police said this week.

The flagpole appeared to be cut down with a saw, and parts of the pole were covered in graffiti, Washingtonville Mayor Joseph Bucco said in a statement on Facebook.

A sign belonging to a nearby church also was damaged, Bucco said, and an eagle model that used to sit at the 9/11 memorial was found at the church. Police said the incidents are related.

The Washingtonville monument to the five firefighters killed during the 9/11 attacks was damaged overnight this week, police said.

The police "will not leave any stone unturned" to locate those responsible, Bucco said.

Read More