What the prospect of a new 'Wonder Years' offers America

(CNN) I had my own "wonder years" -- and I bet most of you did, too. The emotional connections triggered by ABC's "The Wonder Years" throughout its five-year run (1988-93) were so deeply familiar to those of us who grew up in the 1960s, or even earlier, that it didn't seem to matter that it focused on a White middle-class family on Long Island when Lyndon Johnson's presidency gave way to Richard Nixon's -- even if that setting felt out of step with our lived experience in real life.

Still, as with so much else in the American mass media of the last century, nostalgia seemed to be the sole property of White America. African Americans have childhood memories just as poignant, rich and resonant as those in "Wonder Years."

But, generally speaking, our relationship with the American past has always been (let us say) more fraught with rue and bitters, and it remains to be seen how much the mainstream of America can or wants to relate to or connect with the individual pasts of people of color.

Which is why the news of the forthcoming all-Black reboot of "The Wonder Years" on the same network where it ran more than 30 years ago offers at the outset an intriguing test case for how much empathy has grown between Black and White Americans in a post-George Floyd time frame.

No cast has yet been announced for the series, which will be set in late-1960s Alabama and is co-executive produced by Fred Savage, the actor-director who as a child played Kevin Arnold, the original series' adolescent protagonist, and Lee Daniels, director of such films as "Lee Daniels' The Butler" and "Precious" and creator-producer of the long-running prime-time soap opera, "Empire."

